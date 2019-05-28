Here’s singer MADINI CLASSIC’s girlfriend that ERIC OMONDI smashed, the skinny comedian ate nice goodies (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - Fast rising singer, Madini Classic, has revealed that comedian Eric Omondi conned him Ksh 55,000 and slept with his girlfriend.





Madini Classic claims that he has evidence showing that the popular comedian slept with his girlfriend, Assumpta Waeni, a fast rising video vixen.





Assumpta is the Hamisa Mobetto look-alike lady who was pictured in a hotel room with Eric Om0ndi enjoying a great time together.





The steamy photo caused a stir in the web after netizens confused her with Diamond’s side-chick and baby mama, Hamisa Mobetto.

The sexy video vixen spread her legs wide open for Eric Omondi and cheated on her boyfriend, Madini Classic.





Heartless Eric Omondi conned the singer and smashed his girlfriend too.





Here are pics of Assumpta.