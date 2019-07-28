Here’s a Mzungu pretending to be Jesus and moving around the streets of Nairobi with guzzlers (VIDEO).

, , , , 05:13

Sunday, July 28, 2019-This white man has been moving around the streets of Nairobi dressed like Jesus.

 A large entourage consisting of fuel guzzlers has been following him and creating traffic jams in different parts of the city.

The Government should deport this thug who is taking Kenyans for fools and brainwashing innocent souls.

He  is a nobody in his Country but in Kenya where will entertain mediocrity , he is being treated like Jesus Christ.

Watch this video.



The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

CONTACT US

Name

Email *

Message *

Meet RODGERS OCHIENG from Migori, the latest millionaire in Kenya courtesy of OdiBets (PHOTOs)

Saturday, July 13, 2019- While most Kenyans are grappling with hard economic times, this guy is smiling to the bank after winning a total...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno