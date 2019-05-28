Here’s JAGUAR’s Kenyan baby mama - The woman he has dumped for high-mileage Tanzanian singer, LULU DIVA (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - Tanzanian singer, Lulu Diva, recently flaunted an engagement ring and bragged that she has left the singles club after Starehe MP and former singer, Jaguar, proposed to her.

The high-mileage singer, who has dated and slept with so many men before, said that she hopes her current affair with Jaguar will lead to marriage.

For those who don’t know, Jaguar has been in a serious relationship with his Kenyan baby mama although they have never settled down for marriage.

The beautiful lady has sired two kids with Jaguar.

Her name is Magda Ngima.

Check out her photos.










