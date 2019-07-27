Here is why UHURU ordered the arrest of ROTICH and THUGGE – No one thought UHURU can stoop this low

Saturday July 27, 2019-

Mumias East MP, Benjamin Washiali, has revealed the reason why former Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich and his principal Secretary, Kamau Thugge, were arrested early this week.





According to Washiali, who is also the National Assembly Chief Whip, the arrest of Rotich and Thugge over the Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal is a clear pointer to renewed effort to scuttle deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.





Rotich and Thugge were arraigned and released on bond, prompting President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint Labour CS Ukur Yattani as acting Treasury CS and Dr Julius Muia as his PS.





“Those seen to be front runners in our elective politics are usually targeted by political nemesis through deliberate smear campaigns like in the case of Ruto,”Washiali said.





Washiali questioned why Ruto’s critics have been unable to pinpoint the scandals allegedly authored by the DP.





“They decided to implicate him (Ruto) in the Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal because for a long time, they had attempted to make him look bad in the eyes of Kenyans,” he said.





Rotich is a close ally of Ruto.



