Here is why RAILA ODINGA could be stoned to death if he attends Kibra MP KEN OKOTH‘s burial – MIGUNA MIGUNA abuses him

Saturday July 27, 2019-

Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has castigated former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for mourning the death of Kibra MP, Ken Okoth, who succumbed to colorectal cancer on Friday.





In a tweet, Miguna took issue with Raila for mourning the departed leader, accusing him of pretending and insinuating that he might not be as affected as he is trying to show the nation.





Miguna said that Raila was an anti-Okoth crusader, alleging that he arranged to have him stoned in the run-up to the 2017 polls.





Miguna, who is still in detention in Canada also accused Raila of trying to use illegal ways to push Okoth out of the Kibera race in favour of his daughter Rosemary Odinga who was also eyeing the seat before she was taken ill.





“The People's Con-Man is shedding crocodile tears like he always does. He viciously fought Ken Okoth and had him stoned in order to force Ken out of the Kibra race for his daughter, Rosemary. In less than ten years, Ken outperformed Raila's 25 years of poverty and ineptitude," Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.





Okoth, 41, succumbed to colon cancer a few weeks after returning from France where he had been undergoing treatment.



