Here is where exactly WAITITU and his wife SUSAN are hiding after DPP NOORDIN HAJI ordered their arrest on Friday – DCI and EACC sleuths should raid this place

Saturday July 27, 2019

-Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, on Friday issued an arrest warrant against Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu and his wife Susan over over Sh588 million illegal tenders.





The tender was for upgrading of various gravel roads to bituminous service.





The said tender was irregularly awarded to Testimony Enterprises Limited at a cost of Sh588 million.





Detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and their Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) counterparts raided Waititu’s Runda and Garden Estates homes and the two were nowhere to be found.





Now according one of Waititu's bodyguard , the governor and his wife are hiding in one of their friends house in Runda.





The friend, who was given a tender by Kiambu Governor, is one of the governor closest allies since he has benefited a lot from the ongoing mass looting in Kiambu County.



