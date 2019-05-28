Here is what RUTO said after UHURU humiliated him at JKIA on Saturday by using a different exit and leaving him stranded – RAILA ODINGA is smiling

Monday July 29, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto has responded to claims that President Uhuru Kenyatta avoided him at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) when he jetted back from a two day official visit of Zambia.





It was reported that the President arrived and used the public exit avoiding the VIP section where Ruto and a corrupt Governor were sitting





Sources said the President‘s move left Ruto stranded and he later left in a huff heading back to his Karen home full of anger.





However, in a response to these claims on Monday, Ruto said he was nowhere near JKIA when the President landed from Zambia on Saturday.





“FAKE NEWS ALERT!!! I was nowhere near JKIA. I am NOT surprised that some media houses & their owners are this desperate. Tuwasamehe tu!!,” Ruto said.





The President is said to have been unhappy with pronouncements that the DP’s allies made the previous day at an event in Uasin Gishu that amounted to a direct attack on the ongoing war against corruption.





Speaking at the event which was attended by Dr Ruto, Laikipia Woman Representative, Kate Waruguru, claimed that corruption cases facing former Finance CS Henry Rotich were political and that the president had been misled into believing lies and propaganda from those around him.





“Today, we are looking for enough evidence on Arror and Kimwarer dams without which we are not going to accept the charges against Mr Rotich. We know there are 28 people who are being coerced to testify against him,” Waruguru claimed.



