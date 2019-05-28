Here is the last word that late Governor JOYCE LABOSO told OPARANYA on her deathbed - You won’t believe this! Is there anything UHURU/ RAILA can do?

Tuesday July 30, 2019 - The Council of Governors (CoG) Chair, Wycliffe Oparanya, has revealed details of the last conversation he had with Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso before her death yesterday.





Oparanya revealed that he met Dr. Laboso two months ago before she went for a medical checkup in the UK.





While in the United Kingdom, Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony Kiprono visited her on behalf of Governors.





The ODM Deputy Party Leader said he later visited the late Governor after she was transferred to India where they had a conversation about the money that had been allocated to Counties.





"I went to India on behalf of the CoG and when I arrived I found that she was not badly off.”





“I couldn't think we could lose her as early as we have done today.”





“But the only thing she asked me was, have you been given money? (nyinyi mumepewa pesa?).”





“That was the last word I talked to her," said Oparanya.





Oparanya made these remarks on Monday when he led other Governors in condoling with Dr. Laboso's family.



