Here is Governor JOYCE LABOSO’s dying declaration that her family and doctors declined while at the ICU in Nairobi Hospital - She knew her time was up

Tuesday July 30, 2019 - New details have emerged on Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso's final requests to her family that were not granted.





According to reports, prior to her passing away, Laboso had requested her doctors and family members to be taken home and rest, and if she was to die, she wanted to die peacefully at home.





She reportedly made this request eight days ago.





This was after two months of vigorous treatment in London, India and Nairobi Hospital.





“I want to go rest at home," she made the request on July 21st while she was in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).





However, some family members were not okay with her instructions and declined to grant her wish which is why she was transferred to the general VIP ward in the North Wing on Monday.





In their defense, the family members argued that the then-ailing Governor needed to stay in hospital and carry on with her treatment.



