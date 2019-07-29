Gun drama as WILLY PAUL threatens to pull out his gun during heated confrontation over parking space (VIDEO)

Controversial singer, Willy Paul, was caught on camera threatening to pull out his gun after a heated confrontation with an unidentified man over parking space.





In the video, Willy Paul alias Pozze, is seen leaving his car and trying to reach out for his gun but his friends urged him to calm down.





“ Boss si umeniattack ndio nakuuliza tukipigana risasi hapa kuna shida? ” he asked before attacking someone who was recording him.





Just the other day, Willy Paul, who started off his music career as a gospel singer, flaunted a gun on his Instagram page with the caption “I LOVE TOYS’





While this could be one of his juvenile publicity stunts, it may actually land him in trouble if at all he’s a licensed firearm holder.





Watch the video below.



