Government Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya - ERC

Economic Regulation





Grade 6

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) (Formerly Energy Regulatory Commission) is a State Corporation established under the Energy Act 2019. The Authority is seeking to recruit suitable qualified, experienced, result-oriented and highly motivated Kenyan citizens to fill the following vacant position:

Reporting to the Principal Surveillance and Enforcement Officer, the successful candidates will work under the supervision of a senior officer and will assist in surveillance and inspection of sites, facilities and licensees to ensure regulatory compliance in energy and petroleum sectors, and taking appropriate enforcement actions in cases of non-compliance.

Responsibilities

· Reviewing and implementing of applicable standards, codes and regulations in Kenya;

· Preparing drafts on procedures, rules or guidelines for enforcement and compliance operations;

· Conducting compliance checks on all related areas and services;

· Investigating allegations of contravention of Energy Act and related regulations;

· Undertaking investigations on complaints and suspicion of non-compliance;

· Drafting surveillance and compliance reports.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree in Economics or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Membership with a relevant professional body, where applicable;

· Proficiency in Computer applications skills; and

· Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution





Electricity Enforcement Officer

Grade 6

Responsibilities

· Implementing of applicable standards, codes and regulations in Kenya;

· Reviewing of standards and regulations in the Country;

· Maintaining effective collaboration and partnerships with stakeholders;

· Preparing drafts on procedures, rules or guidelines for enforcement and compliance operations;

· Conducting compliance checks on all related areas and services;

· Investigating allegations of contravention of Energy Act and related regulations;

· Undertaking investigations on complaints and suspicion of non-compliance;

· Reviewing of procedures for operations.

· Drafting surveillance and compliance reports.

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s degree in engineering in any of the following fields: Electrical, Mechanical, Chemical or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Membership with a relevant professional body, where applicable;

· Proficiency in Computer applications skills; and

· Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution





Office Assistant (2 Posts)

Grade 10

(2 Positions)

Reporting to the Principal Administration Officer, the successful candidate will be responsible for attending to general routine office services, which include providing cleaning services, messengerial duties and provision of related office assistance roles.

Qualifications

· At least a mean grade D+ (plus) in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

· Proficiency in computers;

· Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the constitution.





Driver

Grade 9

Reporting to the Principal Administration Officer, the successful candidates will be responsible for the provision of safe and timely transportation of authorized goods and passengers as well as the good maintenance of EPRA vehicles.

Qualifications

· Four (4) years relevant working experience as a Driver

· KCSE mean grade D+ (plus) or equivalent qualification;

· Valid Class BCE Driving License free from any endorsement

· Trade Test for Drivers III

· Proficiency in computer application

· Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution





Principal Administration Officer

Grade 4

Reporting to the Manager, Human Resource & Administration successful candidate will be responsible for ensuring efficient and effective provision of general office administration services; including hospitality, employee safety and wellness, conducive work environment, maintenance and management of EPRA’s property/assets, fleet management and provision of transport services.

Responsibilities

· Developing and implementing administration policy and procedures;

· Formulating departmental policies and procedures and other documentation in line with ISO 9001:2015 Standard;

· Preparing division budget, supervise staff, recommend staff for training supervision and management;

· Overseeing preparation of terms of reference for different contracts, participate in evaluation process, manage the contracts and prepare reports

· Ensuring Compliance with Occupational, Safety and Health Act (OSHA)

Qualifications

· At least eight (8) years of relevant work experience, three (3) of which must be at supervisory level;

· A Bachelors’ degree in any of the following disciplines: Business Management, Public Administration, Human Resource Management, Finance, Commerce, Social Sciences or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· A Master’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Business Management, Public Administration, Human Resource Management, Finance, Commerce, Transport Management/Logistics; Social Sciences or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Attended Management course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

· Member to relevant professional body in good standing, where applicable;

· Demonstrated results in work performance;





Corporate Communications Officer

Grade 4

Terms: Contract

Reporting to the Manager, Corporate Communications, the successful candidate will be responsible for branding and development and implementation of EPRA’s communication and branding strategy, policies and plans.

Responsibilities

· Developing, managing and overseeing implementation of Corporate Communication and Branding Strategy and policy;

· Developing and managing information, education and communication materials;

· Ensuring a positive corporate image and providing media liaison services;

· Developing corporate social responsibility programs.

· Mentoring and coaching staff

Qualifications

· At least eight (8) years relevant work experience three (3) of which should have been in supervisory role;

· A Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, Journalism, Public Relations, Marketing or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· A Master’s Degree in Communication, Journalism Public Relations, Marketing or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Professional qualification and membership in good standing;

· Management course lasting not less four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

· Proficiency in computer skills;

· Demonstrated results in work performance; and

· Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution

Other requirements

Applicants are required to provide a detailed CV indicating their current and previous employers, positions held, current and expected salary, names of at least three professional referees, education and professional certificates together with a copy of national identity card or passport.

The shortlisted candidates will additionally be required to satisfy the requirements of Chapter six of the Constitution of

Kenya 2010 and provide:

1. Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations;

2. Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);

3. Tax compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);

4. Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC); and

5. Report from an Approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

The Authority will offer attractive salaries and benefits to the selected candidates who can look forward to a rewarding career in a professionally run organization. The successful candidates will be offered employment on contract and permanent and pensionable terms as specified.

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the stated requirements can submit applications attaching a signed application letter, copies of education and professional certificates, a detailed CV giving details of telephone contact, email address, names and contacts of three (3) professional referees not later than 5.00pm 6th August 2019 .

Applications clearly indicating job applied for should be sent to:

Email: recruitment072019@erc.go.ke

EPRA values diversity therefore youth, female candidates, Persons with Disability (PWD) and marginalized are strongly encouraged to apply.

EPRA is an equal opportunity employer. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Recruitment process is free. The Authority does charge any processing fees at all.