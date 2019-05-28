Githunguri MP, GABRIEL KAGO, attacks his wife and nearly kills her after infecting her with deadly STI - This is the 3rd time it’s happening

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - Githunguri MP, Gabriel Kago Mukuha, is in hot soup after he brutally attacked his wife last weekend, leaving her with serious head and body injuries.





Well-placed sources whispered to the Kenyan DAILY POST that Kago’s wife, Emily Wanjiku, reported the assault at Kiambu Police Station on Saturday 27th.





The rowdy MP, who has gone into hiding after committing the heinous act, has been engaging police officers in cat and mouse games after they launched a manhunt for him.





This is the 3rd time the Legislator has been reported to the police for assaulting his wife.





Last year on September 26th, Kago beat his wife and left her with serious injuries at their home in Loswan Estate, Kiambu Road.





The September incident happened after his wife questioned him why she had been treated for an STI three times in under a year despite remaining faithful to him.





Kago, who has been having unprotected sex with multiple sex partners, pounced on his wife with kicks and blows, leaving her with serious injuries.





The Kenyan DAILY POST has learnt that in May this year, the controversial lawmaker attacked his wife again during a conference in Mombasa in the presence of Githunguri CDF Chairman, Joseph Kabari, who rescued her and reported the matter at Makupa Police Station, Mombasa.





Another incident happened on 15th March 2019 at their Loswan Estate home along Kiambu Road, forcing neighbours to come to her rescue after she wailed and cried for help.





Kago has been using his influence to avoid arrest.





Corrupt cops at Kiambu Police Station have been frustrating his wife every time she reports the assault after receiving bribes.





See a photo of the injuries his wife sustained during last weekend’s incident.





Here are the injuries he inflicted on his wife during last year’s incident which was widely discussed on social media.