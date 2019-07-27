Former dictator ROBERT MUGABE is almost dying , his latest PHOTO shocks the world.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Forum and discussion, Gossip and Drama, Photos 07:51
Saturday, July 27, 2019-Former Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe, has been confined to a wheel-chair after his health deteriorated.
Mugabe has been seeking specialized treatment in Singapore but if the latest photo is anything to go by, the former dictator is counting days if not months before he meets his Maker.
Check out the latest pic of Mugabe that has shocked the world.
The Kenyan DAILY POST