Former dictator ROBERT MUGABE is almost dying , his latest PHOTO shocks the world.

, , , , 07:51

Saturday, July 27, 2019-Former Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe, has been confined to a wheel-chair after his health deteriorated.

Mugabe has been seeking specialized treatment in Singapore but if the latest photo is anything to go by, the former dictator is counting days if not months before he meets his Maker.


Check out the latest pic of Mugabe that has shocked the world.


The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

CONTACT US

Name

Email *

Message *

Meet RODGERS OCHIENG from Migori, the latest millionaire in Kenya courtesy of OdiBets (PHOTOs)

Saturday, July 13, 2019- While most Kenyans are grappling with hard economic times, this guy is smiling to the bank after winning a total...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno