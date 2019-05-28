Fireworks as KEN OKOTH’s mother and his European wife, MONICA, differ sharply on what to do with KEN’s body, burn or burry - He may never rest in peace

Wednesday July 31, 2019 - The late Kibra MP, Ken Okoth’s European wife and his mother, Angeline Ajwang, are reportedly not seeing eye-to-eye over his final rites.





According to reports, the two cannot agree on whether the deceased legislator should be buried or cremated.





A source intimated that Okoth had informed his wife, Monica, and younger brother that he wishes to be cremated upon his passing.





However, Okoth's mother has warned them against cremating her son's body.





She stated that she will boycott the final rites if her wish of burying her son in Kasawe in Homa Bay County is denied.





Speaking during an interview, Ajwang explained that she would prefer to have her son interred at her home where she can see his grave every day.



