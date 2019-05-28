Executive Personal Assistant Job in Nairobi (70K)Jobs and Careers 01:01
Job Title: Executive Personal Assistant
Gross Salary: 60k – 70k
Location: Nairobi
Industry: Construction
Our client is an established construction firm for over 10 years.
They seek to hire a personal assistant to provide high level support to the Managing Director.
Responsibilities
· Act as a liaison between the MD’s office and internal as well as external parties
· Managing an active calendar of meetings and appointments for the Directors, Be able to anticipate the MD’s next move
· Manage the communication in and out of the MD’s office
· Prioritize and follow up on issues and concerns addressed to the MD including those of a sensitive or confidential nature and determine the appropriate course of action
· Follow up with key contributors to the MD’s projects and maintain the timeline around deliverables, keeping the projects on task
· Arrange travel schedule and prompt reservations for the MD
· Produce all necessary documents, reports and presentations for the Chairman
· Organize and maintain the board room and MD’s office
· Other duties and responsibilities as assigned
Qualifications
· Degree in Business Administration or related field of study
· 3 – 4 years’ experience in similar position
· Must exhibit good emotional intelligence
· IT savvy and proficient in Microsoft Office
· Discreet individual, able to handle highly confidential and sensitive information
· Presentable and ability to interact with high level clientele
· Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal
· Excellent organizational and coordination skills
· Strong sense of initiative
· Excellent interpersonal skills
· Must be able to handle stress and stressful situations.
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Executive Personal Assistant – Construction) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 31st July 2019.
Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.