Executive Personal Assistant Job in Nairobi (70K)

Job Title: Executive Personal Assistant
Gross Salary: 60k – 70k
Location: Nairobi
Industry: Construction
Our client is an established construction firm for over 10 years.
They seek to hire a personal assistant to provide high level support to the Managing Director.
Responsibilities
·         Act as a liaison between the MD’s office and internal as well as external parties
·         Managing an active calendar of meetings and appointments for the Directors, Be able to anticipate the MD’s next move
·         Manage the communication in and out of the MD’s office
·         Prioritize and follow up on issues and concerns addressed to the MD including those of a sensitive or confidential nature and determine the appropriate course of action
·         Follow up with key contributors to the MD’s projects and maintain the timeline around deliverables, keeping the projects on task
·         Arrange travel schedule and prompt reservations for the MD
·         Produce all necessary documents, reports and presentations for the Chairman
·         Organize and maintain the board room and MD’s office
·         Other duties and responsibilities as assigned
Qualifications
·         Degree in Business Administration or related field of study
·         3 – 4 years’ experience in similar position
·         Must exhibit good emotional intelligence
·         IT savvy and proficient in Microsoft Office
·         Discreet individual, able to handle highly confidential and sensitive information
·         Presentable and ability to interact with high level clientele
·         Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal
·         Excellent organizational and coordination skills
·         Strong sense of initiative
·         Excellent interpersonal skills
·         Must be able to handle stress and stressful situations.
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Executive Personal Assistant – Construction) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 31st July 2019.
Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.

   

Loading...
Loading...

