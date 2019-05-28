Executive Personal Assistant Job in Nairobi (70K)

Job Title:

Executive Personal Assistant





Gross Salary: 60k – 70k

Location: Nairobi

Industry: Construction

Our client is an established construction firm for over 10 years.

They seek to hire a personal assistant to provide high level support to the Managing Director.

Responsibilities

· Act as a liaison between the MD’s office and internal as well as external parties

· Managing an active calendar of meetings and appointments for the Directors, Be able to anticipate the MD’s next move

· Manage the communication in and out of the MD’s office

· Prioritize and follow up on issues and concerns addressed to the MD including those of a sensitive or confidential nature and determine the appropriate course of action

· Follow up with key contributors to the MD’s projects and maintain the timeline around deliverables, keeping the projects on task

· Arrange travel schedule and prompt reservations for the MD

· Produce all necessary documents, reports and presentations for the Chairman

· Organize and maintain the board room and MD’s office

· Other duties and responsibilities as assigned

Qualifications

· Degree in Business Administration or related field of study

· 3 – 4 years’ experience in similar position

· Must exhibit good emotional intelligence

· IT savvy and proficient in Microsoft Office

· Discreet individual, able to handle highly confidential and sensitive information

· Presentable and ability to interact with high level clientele

· Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

· Excellent organizational and coordination skills

· Strong sense of initiative

· Excellent interpersonal skills

· Must be able to handle stress and stressful situations.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Executive Personal Assistant – Construction) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 31st July 2019.