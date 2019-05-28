Everybody around me is successful, even my gateman has 2 houses and 3 cars - DAVIDO brags

, , , 06:59


Monday, July 29, 2019 - Nigerian singer, Davido, caused a stir on twitter after he bragged that his gateman has 2 houses and 3 cars.


According to the talented singer, who recently released a collabo with Chris Brown, everybody in his circle is successful.

Apparently, the youthful singer doesn’t like to eat the cake alone.

Check out the tweet.
