EUNICE NJERI’s ex-husband, rapper IZZO, shaves signature dreadlocks as he joins the US Army (PHOTOs)

Monday, July 29, 2019 - US based Kenyan gospel rapper, Isaac Ado Bukasa alias Izzo Raps, has put his music on hold to join the US army.





The talented rapper made headlines in 2016 when he married award winning Kenyan gospel singer, Eunice Njeri, in a lavish wedding in Texas, US.





However, their marriage was short-lived as they broke up barely 48 hrs after exchanging vows.





While the exact cause of the break up is still unknown, Eunice Njeri said ‘she couldn’t do it because her heart was somewhere else’





Almost three years after the short-lived marriage, both of them have moved on with their lives - Izzo has joined US army while Eunice continues with her gospel music in Kenya.





Taking to social media, Izzo shared a few photos rocking the military regalia after shaving his signature dreadlocks.





However, he is still undertaking training and will officially join the military in August 2019.





“So I’m still in Virginia right now at AIT taking classes for my MOS after that probably by the end of August I will be done and go to Texas so I can report to my first unit where I will be working,” he wrote.





See the photos below.