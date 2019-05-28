ESTHER PASSARIS joins campaign to legalise BHANG, started by late Kibra MP, KEN OKOTH

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, has thrown her weight behind the push to legalise the use of Marijuana for medical purposes in Kenya.





The campaign to decriminalize the growth and use of Marijuana in the country was spearheaded by the late Kibra MP, Ken Okoth, who tabled a bill in Parliament in 2018.





In the draft Bill, the legislator was seeking to have a regulation for the growth and safe use of the stimulant, including the registration of growers, producers, manufacturers and users.





Mr. Okoth also believed that legalising bhang would boost the economy and provide jobs.





“Progressive taxation measures for the marijuana industry to boost economic independence of Kenya and promote job creation along the full spectrum of the value addition chain for marijuana and hemp,” part of his draft bill read.





Passaris made her stand known when replying to a twitter user by the name Dennis, who wrote:





“This is the time to legalize medical marijuana,”





To which Passaris responded: “I second.”





There is also a petition in the Senate for the same by Mr. Gwada Ogot from Siaya County, who describes Bhang as “God’s gift to mankind”.





So far, only two countries in Africa - Lesotho and Zimbabwe - have legalised the production of Marijuana for scientific and medical purposes.



