DP RUTO issues directive to Health CS SICILY KARIUKI over the dreaded cancer disease after the death of Kibra MP KEN OKOTH-See what he told her?

Saturday July 27, 2019 -Deputy President William Ruto, on Friday, disclosed that the Executive had issued directives to the Health Ministry over managing cancer cases in the country.





Speaking during a telephone intervie w on Citizen TV , Ruto divulged that early screening was the key to dealing with cancer and urged the Ministry to amplify public awareness about early cancer screening.





"It can be treated if detected early and that is why we have directed the Ministry of health together with the counties to create awareness on the importance of early screening," he detailed.





The DP was reacting to the news of the demise of Kibra MP Ken Okoth who had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer.





Ruto described Okoth as a dedicated leader and a brave human being who cared for his constituents.





"Okoth was an enthusiastic, energetic, distinguished and public-spirited leader, who served his constituents with dedication and selflessness. He worked tirelessly to better the lives of others and championed the welfare of all.”





"Okoth had a dogged personality, tenacity that elevated him among his peers and gave him an invincible aura. His battle with cancer exemplified his bravery, endurance and strength in adversity. Condolences to his family, friends and the people of Kibra. Rest In Peace," he wrote on Twitter.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







