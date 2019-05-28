DONALD TRUMP does the honourable thing as he returns the priceless vigangos stolen from Kenya to UHURU – See what the US Government did!

Wednesday July 31, 2019 – The Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Sports and National Heritage, Amina Mohamed, received 30 artefacts (cultural or historical objects) known locally as Vigangos on Tuesday from the United States.





The artefacts, which were stolen and sold in America as works of art, arrived earlier in July and were taken to the Fort Jesus Museum in Mombasa as reported by KBC.





The sculptures were in the Denver Museum of National History in the US.





“The value of cultural artefacts is sadly converted to money and not pride, owner and the identity of our people.”





“Today we celebrate the return of 30 vigangos: gravestones erected in the homestead of a Giriama elder as a sign of respect.”





“These precious artefacts returned voluntarily by Denver Museum represent a remarkable milestone in the quest for social & cultural justice for the Coastal people,” Amina enthusiastically stated.





Amina further revealed that the government hoped more of the artefacts would be brought back in the country.





“This humbling ceremony intensifies our quest to seek and demand repatriation of cultural items taken out of Kenya illegally,” Amina declared.



