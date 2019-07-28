Police arrest MOI, the cold-blooded monster who hacked a suspected chicken thief to death with a machete in Kakamega (PHOTOs)

Sunday, July 28, 2019- Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a man caught cutting a suspected chicken thief with a machete in a viral video.





The chilling video shows the monster identified as Francis Muse Liseche alias Moi, savagely cutting the suspected chicken thief as people watched.





The helpless suspect tried to plead for mercy but the ruthless monster continued slashing him like a piece of wood leaving him in a pool of blood.





The suspect bled to death.





The incident that happened in Shinyalu Kakamega has shocked Kenyans.





And the fact that people just watched as the monster took the law into his own hands is just mind-numbing.





The monster and four other suspects including the owner of the chicken have been arrested and they will be arraigned on Monday to face murder charges.





We cannot share the disturbing video for obvious reasons.





Check out photos of this cold blooded monster below and reaction from Kenyans.





Even watching this video is traumatic... This is why we need the death sentence... the watching crowd should also be disciplined if it was possible... — Francis Kigondu (@FrancisKigondu) July 28, 2019

He should have been shot dead.



The mafucker doesn't deserve to live. — Survivante 🐾 (@giddy_cfc) July 28, 2019

This is the best news ever. I hate mob justice. Its criminal. Iwe gonzo! — Peter (@owuorgpo) July 28, 2019

