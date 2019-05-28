Customer Service Job in Kenya

Position:

Customer Service Coordinator





Location: Kisumu, Kenya

Industry: Manufacturing

Our Client, a Leading and the most innovative paint company in East Africa providing tailor made solutions to the construction and retail segments of the market with innovative products, services and world class after-sales support is urgently seeking to hire a versatile, enthusiastic and well organized Customer Service Coordinator.

The successful candidate will manage and supervise Customer Service Executives and Assistants and to ensure customer’s complaints and queries are addressed satisfactorily so as to increase customer satisfaction and loyalty by performing the following duties;

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

· To ensure proper telephone handling

· To supervise Customer Service Executives and Assistants at the Supermarket

· To maintain discipline and uphold ethics amongst customer service staff

· To ensure that proper and accurate order taking, and billing is undertaken to avoid returns

· To promptly respond to customers’ queries and/or complaints received through email and other communication channels.

· To coordinate with relevant departments to facilitate efficient service delivery i.e. liaising with Credit, Dispatch, D.U, Factory whenever need arises

· To provide technical assistance from Factory to solve complaints at site

· To follow up on requisitions to factory to avoid delays

· To facilitate customer retention through efficient service delivery

· To acquire customers through referrals and contacts from walk-in customers as well as from the existing customer data base

· To offer system training and technical product knowledge to customers and staff

· To minimize customer complaints and returns by setting measures to curb such occurrences

· To ensure compliance to environment, health and safety standards and policy requirements for continuous improvement

· To perform any other duties and responsibilities as may be assigned from time to time.

Key Competencies & Qualifications:

· Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, Marketing, PR/Communication or any other related field with a Psychology (added advantage) background from a recognized institution

· Must have at least 3 years of experience in Customer Operations

· In-depth knowledge of customer service principles and practices

· In-depth knowledge of customer service software, databases and CRM tools

· Current with relevant technology trends and applications

· Ability to effectively communicate written and verbally to all levels of management

· Results-oriented, detail-oriented, organized, able to multi-task, meet tight deadlines, and willing to work beyond normal scheduled work hours as necessary

· Organizational skills and the ability to be proactive and take initiative

If you’re up to the challenge, kindly send CV and cover letter only to recruitment@linkarkconsultants.com before close of business 5th August 2019.