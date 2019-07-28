COTU boss FRANCIS ATWOLI vows to do the unthinkable if RUTO becomes President in 2022-Look! This hatred is beyond repair and only God can help

Sunday July 28, 2019 -Deputy President William Ruto lacks what it takes to lead this nation.





This was revealed by Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli.





Speaking during the burial of Kenya Engineering Workers Union official Fredrick Odindo, in Rageng’ni, Siaya County on Saturday, Atwoli said that Ruto has been frustrating the war against graft, which means he will not protect public resources if elected into power.





He reminded Kenyans not to elect him to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022, adding that they might regret the decision.





Atwoli also said that he is ready to leave the country in case Ruto wins the race in 2022.

“I am ready to leave this country should he (DP Ruto) become the president of this country,” he said.





At the same time, Atwoli asked Director of Public Prosecution to summon Ruto over the Arror-Kimwarer multimillion saga before the completion of a probe into the matter.





He said that there is no way the DPP will crucify National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich following the crackdown on the scandal without touching on the DP.





Atwoli has been opposed to the leadership of Ruto. He believes he is going nowhere as far as the Presidency is concerned.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



