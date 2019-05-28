Clerk Job in Nairobi (40K)

Our client is a leading integrated business solutions provider that commenced its operations in Kenya in 2014. The organization delivers high-end technological solutions for world-class businesses.





The group has multiple business interests across domains like business technology, electronic security systems and digital signage. The Group has a vast presence in Kenya and a proven track record of delivering a diverse range of services to businesses across domains by leveraging synergies across group companies.

The Group offers solutions for Electronic Security Systems, Queue Management Systems, Visitor Management System, Time & Attendance System, and more

The Position

Reporting to the chief accountant, the overall purpose of this role is to manage the logistics and imports & exports of the company on a daily basis.

Responsibilities

· Obtain quotes and coordinate with the logistics companies for the timely arrival of the cargo at the best possible rates.

· Prepare all the necessary documents including but not limited to IDF, COC, invoice among others prior to the arrival of shipment for seamless clearing upon arrival.

· Visit the airport to fast tracking the clearing of shipments as and when required

· Coordinate and communicate with KRA / customs department to clear any ambiguity with the shipment

· Undertake the clearing process in conjunction with the clearing agent and ensure timely delivery of the cargo

· Ensure the goods are cleared in the quickest possible time

· Verify and the goods upon arrival and match them with the packing list and invoice.

· Provide landed cost / final cost once the goods have been delivered on site / at the store.

· Update the status of the good in transit on daily basis to the back-office team

· Coordinate transport and logistics of the company for local shipments and cargo

· Provide castings of newly imported items as when requested by the sales team

· Ensure proper filing of all the import and export documents

Qualifications

· Proven work experience as an imports clerk with minimum 3 years of experience in a similar role.

· Candidate should be conversant with Kentrade and Simba system.

· Candidate should have through knowledge about the imports and export formalities and procedures

· Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel & Word)

· Professional attitude and appearance

· Solid written and verbal communication skills

· Ability to be resourceful and proactive when issues arise

· Excellent organizational skills

· Multitasking and time-management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks

· Customer service attitude

· Degree in clearing and forwarding will be an added advantage

How to Apply