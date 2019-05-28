Clerk Job in Nairobi (40K)Jobs and Careers 01:09
Our client is a leading integrated business solutions provider that commenced its operations in Kenya in 2014. The organization delivers high-end technological solutions for world-class businesses.
The group has multiple business interests across domains like business technology, electronic security systems and digital signage. The Group has a vast presence in Kenya and a proven track record of delivering a diverse range of services to businesses across domains by leveraging synergies across group companies.
The Group offers solutions for Electronic Security Systems, Queue Management Systems, Visitor Management System, Time & Attendance System, and more
The Position
Reporting to the chief accountant, the overall purpose of this role is to manage the logistics and imports & exports of the company on a daily basis.
Responsibilities
· Obtain quotes and coordinate with the logistics companies for the timely arrival of the cargo at the best possible rates.
· Prepare all the necessary documents including but not limited to IDF, COC, invoice among others prior to the arrival of shipment for seamless clearing upon arrival.
· Visit the airport to fast tracking the clearing of shipments as and when required
· Coordinate and communicate with KRA / customs department to clear any ambiguity with the shipment
· Undertake the clearing process in conjunction with the clearing agent and ensure timely delivery of the cargo
· Ensure the goods are cleared in the quickest possible time
· Verify and the goods upon arrival and match them with the packing list and invoice.
· Provide landed cost / final cost once the goods have been delivered on site / at the store.
· Update the status of the good in transit on daily basis to the back-office team
· Coordinate transport and logistics of the company for local shipments and cargo
· Provide castings of newly imported items as when requested by the sales team
· Ensure proper filing of all the import and export documents
Qualifications
· Proven work experience as an imports clerk with minimum 3 years of experience in a similar role.
· Candidate should be conversant with Kentrade and Simba system.
· Candidate should have through knowledge about the imports and export formalities and procedures
· Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel & Word)
· Professional attitude and appearance
· Solid written and verbal communication skills
· Ability to be resourceful and proactive when issues arise
· Excellent organizational skills
· Multitasking and time-management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks
· Customer service attitude
· Degree in clearing and forwarding will be an added advantage
How to Apply
If you meet the requirements as stipulated above please send your CV to recruitment@eaglehr.co.ke before close of business on Friday 2nd August 2019