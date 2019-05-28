Clerk Job in Nairobi (40K)

Our client is a leading integrated business solutions provider that commenced its operations in Kenya in 2014. The organization delivers high-end technological solutions for world-class businesses.
The group has multiple business interests across domains like business technology, electronic security systems and digital signage. The Group has a vast presence in Kenya and a proven track record of delivering a diverse range of services to businesses across domains by leveraging synergies across group companies.
The Group offers solutions for Electronic Security Systems, Queue Management Systems, Visitor Management System, Time & Attendance System, and more
The Position
Reporting to the chief accountant, the overall purpose of this role is to manage the logistics and imports & exports of the company on a daily basis.
Responsibilities
·         Obtain quotes and coordinate with the logistics companies for the timely arrival of the cargo at the best possible rates.
·         Prepare all the necessary documents including but not limited to IDF, COC, invoice among others prior to the arrival of shipment for seamless clearing upon arrival.
·         Visit the airport to fast tracking the clearing of shipments as and when required
·         Coordinate and communicate with KRA / customs department to clear any ambiguity with the shipment
·         Undertake the clearing process in conjunction with the clearing agent and ensure timely delivery of the cargo
·         Ensure the goods are cleared in the quickest possible time
·         Verify and the goods upon arrival and match them with the packing list and invoice.
·         Provide landed cost / final cost once the goods have been delivered on site / at the store.
·         Update the status of the good in transit on daily basis to the back-office team
·         Coordinate transport and logistics of the company for local shipments and cargo
·         Provide castings of newly imported items as when requested by the sales team
·         Ensure proper filing of all the import and export documents
Qualifications
·         Proven work experience as an imports clerk with minimum 3 years of experience in a similar role.
·         Candidate should be conversant with Kentrade and Simba system.
·         Candidate should have through knowledge about the imports and export formalities and procedures
·         Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel & Word)
·         Professional attitude and appearance
·         Solid written and verbal communication skills
·         Ability to be resourceful and proactive when issues arise
·         Excellent organizational skills
·         Multitasking and time-management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks
·         Customer service attitude
·         Degree in clearing and forwarding will be an added advantage
How to Apply
If you meet the requirements as stipulated above please send your CV to recruitment@eaglehr.co.ke before close of business on Friday 2nd August 2019

   

