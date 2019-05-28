City socialite, HUDDAH MONROE, exposes the rot at Nairobi Hospital, blames them for the death of BOB COLLYMORE

City socialite, HUDDAH MONROE, exposes the rot at Nairobi Hospital, blames them for the death of BOB COLLYMOREEditor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 07:30
If you thought our public hospitals are slaughterhouses, some of the well known private hospitals are worse, according to city socialite, Huddah Monroe.
The petite lass had a horrible experience at Nairobi Hospital recently and has taken to social media to rant.
She even accuses doctors at Nairobi hospital of ‘killing’ former Safaricom CEO, Bob Collymore, after they misdiagnosed him.
Read her posts below.
