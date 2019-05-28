City Pastor, GODFREY MIGWI, now advices UHURU on what to do to deal with the dreaded cancer disease once and for all - This is awesome advice!!

Wednesday July 31, 2019 - Kayole-based preacher, Godfrey Migwi, took to his Facebook page on Monday to mourn the death of Bomet Governor, Dr. Joyce Laboso.





He further paid tribute to the deceased Kibra MP, Kenneth Okoth, who passed on last Friday at The Nairobi hospital.





In the same breath, the pastor noted that it was barely a month since the death of Safaricom CEO, Bob Collymore, who passed away on July 1st due to cancer, same case as the other two.





The former Kameme FM radio co-host cursed the cancer plague calling on the Government to take action once and for all.





“I will repeat again just as a voice of the minor prophet in the centre of Kalahari desert, this cancerous problem must be dealt with fully, we must sacrifice our time, knowledge and resources to deal with this monster called cancer,” Migwi noted.





In his own capacity, the preacher gave President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government advice on how to deal with the scourge of cancer.





First, he asked the Jubilee administration to declare the disease a national disaster for it to receive the attention it deserves.





He noted that the poor in society must be feeling the pain more if the rich are crying about it.





“Now this out of hand, if the rich are also crying what about the poor in this land,” the preacher asked.





He even suggested that cancer patients be treated free of charge either in private or Government hospitals.





In his list of how the Government should deal with the disease, Migwi noted that KEBs must make sure that whatever Kenyans consume was safe.





“Government must introduce a house to house cancer screenings and awareness programs free of charge in the churches and all public gatherings,” Pastor Migwi concluded.



