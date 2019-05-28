Check out our free tips on 7 football matches played today where you can make cool Sh10,000 from just Sh400.

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - Several Champions League qualification matches will be played today which is a great opportunity to make some cash.





These are high stake matches given the windfall awaiting those teams that will make it to the Champions League group stages. Go here>>>





History shows that home advantage and experience plays a big role in these matches and from our tips, you can make a cool Sh10,000 from just Sh400 stake.





Check out the tips below.





ECL (20:00) Maccabi Tel Aviv v CFR Cluj -1 Go here>>>





ECL (20:00) Kalju v Celtic -2





ECL (20:00) APOEL v Sutjeska -1





ECL (21:00) Bsel v PSV –1x Go here>>>





ECL (21:00) D. Zagreb v Saburtalo Tbilisi –Over 2.5





ECL (Valletta v Ferencvaros –Over 1.5





ECL (21:30) Olympiakos v Plzen -1 Go here>>>



