Check out our free tips on 7 football matches played today where you can make cool Sh10,000 from just Sh400.

, , 01:50

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - Several Champions League qualification matches will be played today which is a great opportunity to make some cash.

These are high stake matches given the windfall awaiting those teams that will make it to the Champions League group stages. Go here>>>

History shows that home advantage and experience plays a big role in these matches and from our tips, you can make a cool Sh10,000 from just Sh400 stake.

Check out the tips below.

ECL (20:00) Maccabi Tel Aviv v CFR Cluj -1 Go here>>>

ECL (20:00) Kalju v Celtic -2

ECL (20:00) APOEL v Sutjeska -1

ECL (21:00) Bsel v PSV –1x Go here>>>

ECL (21:00) D. Zagreb v Saburtalo Tbilisi –Over 2.5

ECL (Valletta v Ferencvaros –Over 1.5

ECL (21:30) Olympiakos v Plzen -1 Go here>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

CONTACT US

Name

Email *

Message *

Meet RODGERS OCHIENG from Migori, the latest millionaire in Kenya courtesy of OdiBets (PHOTOs)

Saturday, July 13, 2019- While most Kenyans are grappling with hard economic times, this guy is smiling to the bank after winning a total...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno