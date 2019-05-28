Check out our free tips on 7 football matches played today where you can make cool Sh10,000 from just Sh400.Editor's Choice, Featured Articles, Sports 01:50
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - Several Champions League qualification matches will be played today which is a great opportunity to make some cash.
These are high stake matches given the windfall awaiting those teams that will make it to the Champions League group stages.
History shows that home advantage and experience plays a big role in these matches and from our tips, you can make a cool Sh10,000 from just Sh400 stake.
Check out the tips below.
ECL (20:00) Maccabi Tel Aviv v CFR Cluj -1
ECL (20:00) Kalju v Celtic -2
ECL (20:00) APOEL v Sutjeska -1
ECL (21:00) Bsel v PSV –1x
ECL (21:00) D. Zagreb v Saburtalo Tbilisi –Over 2.5
ECL (Valletta v Ferencvaros –Over 1.5
ECL (21:30) Olympiakos v Plzen -1
