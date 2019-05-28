Celebrated Kenyan TV couple, LULU HASSAN and RASHID ABDALLA, celebrates 10 years of marriage in style

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - Celebrated Kenyan television couple, Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdalla, are celebrating 10 years as husband and wife.





The Citizen TV news anchors are the first couple in the history of Kenyan media to co-host a news bulletin.





Rashid left NTV to join his wife at Citizen TV in August 2018 following the departure of Lulu’s former co-presenter, Kanze Dena, who is now the State House Spokesperson.





Despite being in the limelight for over a decade, they have proven to be great role models professionally and a living testament that marriages do work in an era where most marriages end even before they start in earnest.





The power couple also has a huge following on social media where they never shy away from public display of affection.





They have been blessed with three children in their 10-year marriage - two boys and a baby girl.





Taking to Instagram yesterday, Lulu celebrated by sharing a photo of their hands flaunting their rings with a short and sweet post addressed to her hubby





“Thank you for always being my rainbow after a storm. #10yearsstrong #HappyAnniversary”





On his part, Rashid shared a photo from their wedding with and captioned it:





“#sisemikitu A day like today 10 years ago. God is great.





See the photos below.



