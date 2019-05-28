Cancer should be declared a national disaster! See the number of MPs that are suffering silently with cancer even as it continues to consume the best

Tuesday July 30, 2019 - Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko, urged leaders to come together and find a way of dealing with the dreaded cancer disease.





Addressing the media on Monday outside Lee funeral Home where he had gone to condole with the family of the late Joyce Laboso, Sonko revealed that over 60 Members of Parliament are said to have cancer which is killing Kenyans every day.





"Just the other week we lost another MP from Nairobi.”





“The report which we have now is that there are over 60 Member of Parliament who we hear have cancer (ambao tunaskia pia wako na cancer).”





“Cancer is a serious disease, as leaders, we need to strategise on the way forward and how we will deal with the disease," he said.





Laboso died on Monday at the age of 58 while undergoing treatment at the Nairobi Hospital, where she had been placed under full bed rest.





She succumbed after a long battle with illness.





Her death comes two weeks after returning to the country from India where she was receiving treatment.





Her death also comes barely a week after Kibra Member of Parliament, Ken Okoth, succumbed to cancer.



