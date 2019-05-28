Brainwashed Kenyan lady over the moon after posing for PHOTOs with fake Jesus who has taken the country by storm

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - A white man who dresses like Jesus has taken the country by storm.

The fake Jesus has been moving around the streets with guzzlers and a large entourage, bragging that he can heal and perform miracles.

We understand that some brainwashed and foolish Kenyans have been paying a small fee to book an appointment with this idiot.

This stupid Kenyan lady was over the moon after posing for photos with the fake Jesus.
She claims it’s a favour from God to pose for photos with this rogue prophet.

Check out what she posted on facebook.




   

