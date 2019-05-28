Brainwashed Kenyan lady over the moon after posing for PHOTOs with fake Jesus who has taken the country by storm

Brainwashed Kenyan lady over the moon after posing for PHOTOs with fake Jesus who has taken the country by stormEditor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama 06:08
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - A white man who dresses like Jesus has taken the country by storm.
The fake Jesus has been moving around the streets with guzzlers and a large entourage, bragging that he can heal and perform miracles.
We understand that some brainwashed and foolish Kenyans have been paying a small fee to book an appointment with this idiot.
This stupid Kenyan lady was over the moon after posing for photos with the fake Jesus.
She claims it’s a favour from God to pose for photos with this rogue prophet.
Check out what she posted on facebook.