Bomet Governor, JOYCE LABOSO ,dies at Nairobi Hospital after brave battle with cancer.

Monday July 29, 2019 -Bomet Governor, Dr. Joyce Laboso, has lost her battle with cancer.





Laboso, who returned from India, two weeks ago died on Monday while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital.





The governor, 58, succumbed to cancer and she has been undergoing chemotherapy in India and United Kingdom.









She left the country on May 29 for the United Kingdom (Royal Madden NHS hospital) where she stayed before being transferred for further treatment in India.





She had been put on full bed rest and the county office had said the number of people visiting her at Nairobi Hospital was restricted to allow her enough rest.





During the days she was out of the country, Deputy Governor Hillary Barchok had been running the county's affairs with the assistance of County Secretary Evalyne Rono.





Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, who was among Kenyan leaders who visited Laboso in a UK hospital, described her death as a 'big blow to devolution' Laboso's death is a blow to our system of devolved government. She was a dedicated public servant and when I recently visited her in hospital in London, I was encouraged that she was on path to full recovery. My prayers are with her family and the people of Bomet. Rest in Peace. — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) July 29, 2019 Her death comes in the wake of the demise of Kibra MP Ken Okoth who died last Friday.



