Blow to PROSTITUTES and horny Nairobi men as SONKO lights up Luthuli Avenue - The street looks like daytime at night

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - Prostitutes who used to line up along Luthuli Avenue have been dealt a major blow after Governor Sonko put state of the art street lights and constructed footpaths in the red light district.





Before Sonko transformed Luthuli Avenue, it was covered with darkness at night, giving prostitutes an opportunity to parade their half-naked bodies like tomatoes in a market.





But business is not usual after Sonko transformed the famous red light district.





Prostitutes are no longer flocking there to sell their flesh because of the state of the art street lights recently erected by Sonko’s administration.





Horny men who used to buy sex at the infamous street have also changed their route after the lighting.





They don’t want to be seen around there.





But Sonko has no apologies to make.





This is how he responded after he was accused of killing the prostitution business along Luthuli Avenue.