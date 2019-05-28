Big win for Punguza Mzigo bill as 6 Counties in RUTO’s area endorse the bill – Let’s send this gluttonous MPs home and clean up our political structure

Tuesday July 30, 2019 - Six Counties in Rift Valley have declared their support for the Punguza Mzigo bill which is set to reduce the number of MPs and scrap the position of Deputy Governor.





Making the announcement on Thursday, MCAs from those Counties said they will support the bill and see if they can make some amendments on it.





The six Counties are Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, West Pokot, Baringo and Elgeyo Marakwet.





Speaking after they endorsed the bill, Silale Ward MCA, Nelson Lotela, said MCAs will support the bill because its main aim is to reduce the high wage bill and duplication of roles.





“Kenyans have suffered for a long time because the Constitution is too harsh on them.”





“Political positions like the Senate and Woman Representative are a duplication of responsibilities and need to be scrapped to lessen the burden to wananchi,” Lotela said.





Nominated MCA in Baringo County, Francis Kibai, also noted that the creation of the Ward Fund would make the locals enjoy the fruits of devolution.





“The Bill seeks to create a ward development fund, this will be a big score to the common man and we are fully behind it,” he said.



