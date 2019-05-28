Assistant Accountant Job in Nairobi (25K)

Our client is fast growing Property Management Company based in that specializes in residential and commercial property management as well as plot sales.

Qualifications

· At least CPA section 2 qualifications

· Diploma or certificate in accounting will be preferred.

· Good in computer packages

· Any relevant sales and marketing experience an added advantage

· Must have excellent interpersonal communication and social skills

· Must be passionate and proactive

· Must be fluent in verbal and written English and Swahili

· Must be willing to work under pressure and meet strict deadlines.

· Be of utmost integrity

Responsibilities

· Imprest accounting

· General office work

· Any other task that may be assigned.

How to Apply

Interested applicants to send their CVS to jobs@jobsikaz.com with the title ‘Assistant Accountant’