Assistant Accountant Job in Nairobi (25K)
Our client is fast growing Property Management Company based in that specializes in residential and commercial property management as well as plot sales.
Qualifications
· At least CPA section 2 qualifications
· Diploma or certificate in accounting will be preferred.
· Good in computer packages
· Any relevant sales and marketing experience an added advantage
· Must have excellent interpersonal communication and social skills
· Must be passionate and proactive
· Must be fluent in verbal and written English and Swahili
· Must be willing to work under pressure and meet strict deadlines.
· Be of utmost integrity
Responsibilities
· Imprest accounting
· General office work
· Any other task that may be assigned.
How to Apply
Interested applicants to send their CVS to jobs@jobsikaz.com with the title ‘Assistant Accountant’
Please Note: Due to the large number of applications we get we are unable to contact all the applicants. If we haven’t contacted you in two weeks it means you application wasn’t successful. However, we will still retain your CV in our database and we will contact you if another suitable position comes up.