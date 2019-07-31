Arrogant Nigerian singer DAVIDO goes on foul-mouthed rant on social media - Brags about his wealthy father (VIDEO)

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - Conceited and egotistical Nigerian singer, Davido, has launched a foul-mouthed attack on people hating on him because his father is wealthy.

The 26-year-old award winning singer says people don’t appreciate his hard work because he was born in a rich family.

Davido’s father Deji Adeleke is an astute businessman and investor with an estimated net worth of $600 million.

Taking to Insta Stories, David said: 

 “Yes I want to thank all my brothers and sisters, my fans, people that have supported me. I am already used to this industry.

“Seven years now and nobody supports me, it’s just hate, from morning till night.”

“Because of what? my papa get money (sic). I work hard, i deliver hits. I take care of my people. So if you have a problem with me, suck ma d**k'''.

