American singer AKON spotted eating roasted maize in the streets of Lagos, Nigeria (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Videos 07:19
Monday, July 29, 2019 - American singer, Akon, caused a stir after he made an impromptu visit to the streets of Lagos, Nigeria.
When members of the public in the busy street spotted him, they nearly caused a stampede while trying to take his photos.
His security team had a hard time controlling the crowd that wanted to take selfies with him and shake hands.
Here’s the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST