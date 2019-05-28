After JOYCE LABOSO’s demise, here is another ODM Governor who has been asked by his doctors to resign if he wants to see tomorrow! He is going blind

Monday July 29, 2019 - Kenyans are currently mourning the untimely death of Bomet Governor, Joyce Laboso, who succumbed to cancer on Monday afternoon.





Dr Laboso, 58, died while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital.





Prior to her admission, Laboso who had gone to the United Kingdom and India for specialized treatment, had been advised by her doctors to quit politics and remain focused on her treatment.





The doctors advised Laboso to urgently drop politics because her involvement was derailing he recovery path due to pressure associated with the murky intrigues of the game.





After Laboso went to meet her maker, Homa Bay Governor, Cyprian Awiti, has been asked by doctors to resign and focus on his recovery.





Last month, Governor Awiti collapsed at a public function and was rushed to Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu, where doctors saved his life.





Governor Awiti has been suffering from retinopathy, a condition that results to blurred vision due to diabetes and high blood pressure.



