Accounts Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Our client, 2NK Sacco, a deposit taking SACCO based in Nyeri County wishes to recruit suitably qualified and experienced individual for Accounts Assistant Position ( REF NO.ACCAST/CCIA 2019)

Responsibilities

· Processing transactions, issuing cheques, updating ledgers, budgets, etc.

· Assisting with audits.

· Ensuring all payments amounts & records are accurate.

· Preparation of statutory accounts.

· Be computer literate: Proficiency in word, Excel and power point.

· Make bank deposits and keep up-to-date records

· Preparation and payment of compliance dues; VAT , Corporate Tax etc

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting/ Finance or a related business field or its equivalent

· Have a minimum of 3 years’ experience preferably in a busy organization

· A team player with excellent communication skills and high standards of ethics

· Attention to detail and interpersonal skills

· Have ability to work under pressure with strict deadlines

How to Apply

Must indicate the Job Reference Number on the application form.