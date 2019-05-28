Accounts Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Accounts Assistant Job in Nairobi, KenyaJobs and Careers 00:57
Our client, 2NK Sacco, a deposit taking SACCO based in Nyeri County wishes to recruit suitably qualified and experienced individual for Accounts Assistant Position (REF NO.ACCAST/CCIA 2019)
Responsibilities
· Processing transactions, issuing cheques, updating ledgers, budgets, etc.
· Assisting with audits.
· Ensuring all payments amounts & records are accurate.
· Preparation of statutory accounts.
· Be computer literate: Proficiency in word, Excel and power point.
· Make bank deposits and keep up-to-date records
· Preparation and payment of compliance dues; VAT , Corporate Tax etc
Qualifications
· A Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting/ Finance or a related business field or its equivalent
· Have a minimum of 3 years’ experience preferably in a busy organization
· A team player with excellent communication skills and high standards of ethics
· Attention to detail and interpersonal skills
· Have ability to work under pressure with strict deadlines
How to Apply
Download the online form (open with adobe reader).
Must indicate the Job Reference Number on the application form.
The form must be submitted by end of 12th August 2019.