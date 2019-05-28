Accountant Job in Nairobi (25-35K)

2 Positions





(KSH.25,000-35,000)

Our client in the Matatu industry is seeking to hire Accountants to join its dedicated team.

Responsibilities

· File statutory returns on timely manner as per the norms of KRA. (VAT/PAYE/NSSF/NHIF/P9)

· Prepare monthly financial statements, reports and records by collecting, analysing and summarizing account information

· Recording and maintaining the accounting transactions

· Maintain and reconcile bank accounts on regular basis.

· Generate invoices and make timely follow ups on accounts receivable

· Research and reconcile all discrepancies.

· Petty Cash Management.

· Assist in processing payroll

· Auditing and verifying documents.

· Financial analysis on a requested basis

· Manage accounts payable

· Identify and provide strategic work solutions to improve the operational efficiency

· Assist in administrative functions of the office

Qualifications

· A University Degree in Accounts and or Finance, CPA Section 4

· Sound knowledge of Accounting software

· Must be conversant in using i-Tax.

· A minimum of 2 years’ work experience

· Sound knowledge and experience in accounts in billing and account receivable.

· Knowledge & experience in preparing final company accounts

· Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

· Strong strategic, analytical and organizational skills.

· Experience developing and managing budgets

· Ability to work on own initiative, meet tight deadlines and balance priorities to achieve results

How to Apply