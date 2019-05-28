Accountant Job in Nairobi (25-35K)

00:59

2 Positions
(KSH.25,000-35,000)
Our client in the Matatu industry is seeking to hire Accountants to join its dedicated team.
Responsibilities
·         File statutory returns on timely manner as per the norms of KRA. (VAT/PAYE/NSSF/NHIF/P9)
·         Prepare monthly financial statements, reports and records by collecting, analysing and summarizing account information
·         Recording and maintaining the accounting transactions
·         Maintain and reconcile bank accounts on regular basis.
·         Generate invoices and make timely follow ups on accounts receivable
·         Research and reconcile all discrepancies.
·         Petty Cash Management.
·         Assist in processing payroll
·         Auditing and verifying documents.
·         Financial analysis on a requested basis
·         Manage accounts payable
·         Identify and provide strategic work solutions to improve the operational efficiency
·         Assist in administrative functions of the office
Qualifications
·         A University Degree in Accounts and or Finance, CPA Section 4
·         Sound knowledge of Accounting software
·         Must be conversant in using i-Tax.
·         A minimum of 2 years’ work experience
·         Sound knowledge and experience in accounts in billing and account receivable.
·         Knowledge & experience in preparing final company accounts
·         Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
·         Strong strategic, analytical and organizational skills.
·         Experience developing and managing budgets
·         Ability to work on own initiative, meet tight deadlines and balance priorities to achieve results
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates to send CVs to vacancies@peoplefoco.co.ke by 31st July 2019. Clearly indicate Accountant on the email subject.

   

