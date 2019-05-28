Accountant Job in Nairobi (25-35K)Jobs and Careers 00:59
2 Positions
(KSH.25,000-35,000)
Our client in the Matatu industry is seeking to hire Accountants to join its dedicated team.
Responsibilities
· File statutory returns on timely manner as per the norms of KRA. (VAT/PAYE/NSSF/NHIF/P9)
· Prepare monthly financial statements, reports and records by collecting, analysing and summarizing account information
· Recording and maintaining the accounting transactions
· Maintain and reconcile bank accounts on regular basis.
· Generate invoices and make timely follow ups on accounts receivable
· Research and reconcile all discrepancies.
· Petty Cash Management.
· Assist in processing payroll
· Auditing and verifying documents.
· Financial analysis on a requested basis
· Manage accounts payable
· Identify and provide strategic work solutions to improve the operational efficiency
· Assist in administrative functions of the office
Qualifications
· A University Degree in Accounts and or Finance, CPA Section 4
· Sound knowledge of Accounting software
· Must be conversant in using i-Tax.
· A minimum of 2 years’ work experience
· Sound knowledge and experience in accounts in billing and account receivable.
· Knowledge & experience in preparing final company accounts
· Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
· Strong strategic, analytical and organizational skills.
· Experience developing and managing budgets
· Ability to work on own initiative, meet tight deadlines and balance priorities to achieve results
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates to send CVs to vacancies@peoplefoco.co.ke by 31st July 2019. Clearly indicate Accountant on the email subject.