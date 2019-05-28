Accountant Job in Kenya

Our Client a school in Meru is currently looking to hire a School Accountant.





Responsible for providing overall leadership and oversight with respect all accounting and financial matters of the Company including planning, budgeting and forecasting, statutory compliance, tax, accounting and reporting.

The job holder will also be responsible for general administration duties in the office.

Responsibilities

· Develop and install sound accounting and financial management including procurement systems and procedures aimed at improving financial performance and effective control and custody of the company’s assets.

· Ensure that proper books of accounts are maintained to satisfy legal and internal requirements

· Provide timely and accurate monthly financial and accounting information to management

· Proper cash flow forecast and management ensuring timely and full debt collection

· Treasury/bank reconciliation

· Prepare year-end financial accounts and ensure that the year-end audit exercise progresses smoothly

· Develop, enhance and implement sound accounting and operating procedures including sound internal controls and ensure adherence to company policies.

· Safe custody of the cash collections and ensuring the banking is timely done

· Ensure compliance with tax, financial and other reporting and statutory requirements

· Prepare and compile company budgets and control costs in line with the approved budgets

· Provide leadership to the team and manage performance

· Planning, assigning, directing and reviewing of accounts teams reports and operations

· Provide advisory opinion and guidance on investment opportunities and decisions

· Addressing complaints from external parties e.g. suppliers and customers

· Oversee payroll processing, computations and integrity making timely adjustments and payment of statutory obligations (NHIF,NSSF, PAYE and HELB) in compliance with the law.

· Review, investigate and correct errors and inconsistencies in financial entries, documents and reports

· Update fixed assets and prepayment schedules.

· Ensure timely payment of insurance, maintenance and repair of all company assets and economic disposal of the same.

· Manage all contracted suppliers of the company’s and oversee the effective running of the transport service/program

· Acting /holding brief for management when assigned

· Any other duties that may be assigned

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Accounting

· CPA (K) or its equivalent combination of education and experience.

· Proficiency in QuickBooks, Microsoft Excel and any other Accounting packages.

· 2 – 4 years accounting experience in a school environment is highly desirable.Experience managing financial budgets

· Strong understanding of the Kenyan tax laws

Skills and Competencies Leadership skills

· Team work, team development and ability to hold people accountable

· Initiative and creativity Excellent communication skills

· Customer orientation Planning and organizing

· Negotiation and diplomacy skills

How To Apply