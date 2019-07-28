2022 will be a shocker to many! See the man UHURU and RAILA may be planning to endorse for President? JOHN MBADI drops a bombshell

Sunday July 28, 2019 -In what could be shaping approach to politics in Nyanza, ODM Chairman John Mbadi has hailed Interior CS Fred Matiang'i as an astute leader with focus and humility.





Speaking at Riokindo High School on Friday, the Suba South MP said the Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga had given the country a new lease of life.





"I never imagined working with Matiang'i. The Handshake did magic and here we are. We are moving on well as a country. Those dragging us back should be slammed," he said.





Mbadi said Gusii region will be remembered in history for producing dedicated leaders who serve the country with diligence and honesty.





According to Mbadi, Matiang'i is a man who should not be ignored in the country's future politics, adding that he could land a big seat in 2022 polls.





"We should now prepare to form a unity Government in 2022. Abagusii people are capable of producing good leaders. I am seeing Matiang'i landing a big job in Government," he said without specifying the seat.





Dr. Matiang'i is a key player in the handshake and his blossoming friendship with ODM leader Raila Odinga has left many politicians confused over his next move.





Several leaders from Nyamira and Kisii Counties led by Governors John Nyagarama and James Ongwae, on Friday backed him for the Presidency come 2022.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



