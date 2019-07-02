2 Office Assistants Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya

Grade 10





(2 Positions)

Reporting to the Principal Administration Officer, the successful candidate will be responsible for attending to general routine office services, which include providing cleaning services, messengerial duties and provision of related office assistance roles.

Qualifications

· At least a mean grade D+ (plus) in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

· Proficiency in computers;

· Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the constitution.

Other requirements

Applicants are required to provide a detailed CV indicating their current and previous employers, positions held, current and expected salary, names of at least three professional referees, education and professional certificates together with a copy of national identity card or passport.

The shortlisted candidates will additionally be required to satisfy the requirements of Chapter six of the Constitution of

Kenya 2010 and provide:

1. Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations;

2. Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);

3. Tax compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);

4. Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC); and

5. Report from an Approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

The Authority will offer attractive salaries and benefits to the selected candidates who can look forward to a rewarding career in a professionally run organization. The successful candidates will be offered employment on contract and permanent and pensionable terms as specified.

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the stated requirements can submit applications attaching a signed application letter, copies of education and professional certificates, a detailed CV giving details of telephone contact, email address, names and contacts of three (3) professional referees not later than 5.00pm 6th August 2019 .

Applications clearly indicating job applied for should be sent to:

Email: recruitment072019@erc.go.ke

EPRA values diversity therefore youth, female candidates, Persons with Disability (PWD) and marginalized are strongly encouraged to apply.

EPRA is an equal opportunity employer. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Recruitment process is free. The Authority does charge any processing fees at all.