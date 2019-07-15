15 things to do if you think your partner’s cheating that don't involve snooping

Snooping on your partner is never the answer. It just makes you feel guilty while simultaneously making it really hard to confront a cheater because you have to admit you hacked into his Facebook or read his texts. If you suspect your partner of cheating, here’s what you should do.





Ask him! If you’re so worried that he’s cheating, why not just ask him? It’s probably the least stressful option. Even if he says no, you might see that how he’s handling the conversation is pretty shady. Confronting him if you suspect him of cheating is also a must if you’re the type of person who’d want to work on the relationship after an affair.





Keep your eyes glued for signs. Pay more attention to things he does as this could point to cheating. For instance, if he’s suddenly guarding his phone with his life even though he never used to or if he’s changed drastically in the last few weeks, altering his appearance, fashion choices, and even opinions. Don’t look for just one sign—if he’s cheating, there’ll be many!





Rely on your gut. Your relationship might be in a great place but you just can’t shake the feeling that your boyfriend’s up to something! Listen to the feeling, especially if you can’t seem to ignore it. It’s there for a reason.





Show him the evidence. If you do choose to confront your boyfriend, show him real evidence you have from checking his behavior or things he’s said which confirm your suspicions. This will help to show him you’re not being paranoid and it’s easier than snooping, which just makes you feel like a horrible person.





Use mugwenu's marriage advice





Cheating lovers are killers of all romantic hopes and dreams, and they cause a lot of pain for the other partners involved in the relationship. When your partner starts to cheat, a lot of things start to change.





Your sex life, they might never have time to perform well in other cases they can fail to perform at all.





Lack of interest in the family because most of their time is spent with their secret lovers.





Most of all happiness in your relationship can go and there is always fighting and sorrow.





Your trust towards any relationship may never be same. even if they stop cheating, you can never trust fully again and this leaves you with a problem of insecurity which can lead you to other fights and arguments .





They can spend most of your hard earned savings on their secrete lovers leaving you and the family in need at all time and they may not provide in most cases.





Communication can never be the same that even if you had a problem, you can just keep quiet.

​

Like any other problem; it is very important to know why your partner is cheating on you. Why you have infidelity in your marriage? Asking yourself this question, can help you find a solid ground to fight this problem whether you are trying to deal with it yourself or using people like me.

​

WHY DO PEOPLE CHEAT?





Tempting situations - not all people who cheat it is because they wanted, some people are just tempted until when they give in.





Influence - which can be money, friends or drinking.





Abandonment - where by one feels left alone in a relationship or marriage,





Relationship problems and stability - where by you are always fighting and arguing and then someone decided to find someone who can relax the stress.





Sex dissatisfaction - where one partner is not satisfied sexually,





Money problems, which can be as in lack or it or being tempted and many more.

Spells that have been used on your partner





Bad luck to you because every man you get, cheats on you or dumps you





Any other negative, evil forces.

​

If you believe that 'once a cheater always a cheater' and you have lost hope to the extent of loosing your hardly worked for relationship. Then pause and wait. Don’t get caught up in the emotional dissatisfaction or unhappiness of an unresolved relationship crisis. Together we can come up with something that can stop your partner from cheating and protect your relationship from any intruder. Spells, rituals, charms, portions are available to help you, and the one ending and lasting solution is a love binding





WHAT NOT TO DO.





After noticing that your partner is cheating on you or after seeing some visible signs of cheating in your marriage/ relationship, there is things that you should avoid doing or saying because if you do, they can just make the matters more worse. Situation can change from cheating lover to lost lover. the advise i give to people, is when you notice cheating signs or real cheating, try to solve the matters personally by fixing what you think went wrong from your perspective or seek help from us at www mugwenudoctors.com or call +254740637248





Avoid confronting your partner any time you see the signs even if they are crystal clear, never confront your partner, this can make the situation more worse. It is better to sit down and try to solve the problem personally. In case your partner has been cheating on you because he/she is tired of you but scared to let you know, once you confront them, they can start to do more bad things openly to clearly show you that they are tired of you. this can just leave you more troubled and confused of what to do next.





Never look or sound desperate to your cheating partner. Showing your partner that you can do everything to keep the relationship, that you can not live without them, that you are so hurt etc etc. the more you do that, the more they can take advantage of you and your feelings. It can make your cheating partner feel proud and since your partner is involved with another person, sometimes they can just pay little or no attention to you and it just leave you hurt.





Never start any kind of fight with your cheating partner. because that can be the ground your partner has been looking for to totally get rid of you. Remember people cheat for many reason and one of the reason can be; your partner is tired of you but fear to let you know or chase you out. So once you start a fight out anger, it can be an excuse for your partner to break up with you. Avoid any kind of fighting weather psychical or verbal.





Try to avoid being angry, doing or saying things out anger, there are things you can say/ do that even if you get the relationship back on line, your partner can not forget about them. imagine telling your partner that "i did not even like you, you are too fat for me or you are nothing to me you can not even satisfy me with that 1 inch penis". even if your relationship is fixed and protected, do you think those words can easily disappear from your partner's heart?





Avoid doing the same thing your partner is doing in the way of revenge rather concentrate on finding why your partner is cheating and try to fix it. if your partner is cheating because you can not satisfy him/ her. Try a way you can satisfy not to revenge on them.





Mind anything you are doing. if you handle the situation anyhow, expect your cheating partner to become your ex partner.

​

CHEATING AND BINDING SPELLS.



These spells can work quite differently than a spell to make someone love you the main work of these spells is to make your partner love and only pay attention to you not to love anyone else but you. A spell of this nature may either be a barrier-erecting spell or it may be a binding spell. If your partner is prone to cheating, then you are looking to bind that person to you. If you are trying to protect your partner from a specific man or woman leading him or her astray, then you would use a barrier spell so that your partner can be protected.

Binding a person to you spiritual energy is linked in order to prevent that person from going astray. In erecting a spiritual barrier, you are essentially placing protection around that individual. Imagine a man or a woman attempting to pursue your partner, but constantly running into obstacles that keep him or her away. This is what the spell would do – keep unscrupulous individuals away from your spouse or lover! so contact me today, no matter how messy is your situation. Me and you can try to sort it out



VISIT VISIT WWW.MUGWENUDOCTORS.COM AND LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR SERVICES OR call us +254740637248





Figure out your feelings. Before you go off on a tangent, think about why you feel suspicious of your boyfriend. Is he doing something shady that makes you worry he’s cheating or are you coming from a place of insecurity and jealousy issues? Work through your thoughts before you jump to conclusions.





Look after yourself. It’s easy to let the stress of your boyfriend’s cheating get to you and harm your health. You might end up losing sleep, not eating correctly, worrying obsessively, and so on. It’s not worth it! You should also look after yourself when it comes to the relationship. If you suspect your boyfriend of cheating, don’t have sex with him so that you prevent STIs until you know for sure that he’s committed. It’s better to pause the relationship in some way rather than hurt yourself either emotionally or physically.





Keep a record. It helps to keep a list of everything shady your boyfriend does so you can look at the points objectively and see if they really point to bad behavior. This also helps you to separate your fears from the reality of the situation.





Test him. If you don’t feel ready to confront your boyfriend, test him to see how committed he is to your relationship. Invite him to a future holiday or suggest going out with him and his mates when he tells you that’s where he’s going. If he seems anxious or put out by the suggestions, he could be hiding something.





Avoid the other woman. If you have an idea of who the other woman could be, resist the temptation to reach out to her and put her in her place. This will just make you seem crazy. Besides, your boyfriend’s the one who promised to be loyal to you. He’s the one you should be angry AF with.





Set boundaries. You need to guard your emotions. If you think your boyfriend’s cheating on you, stop being so readily available to him. A bit of emotional distance is a must to look after yourself and gain some perspective on the situation.





Play it cool. It’s hard not to let the stress and anger get the better of you but you have to try to stay calm and rational. If you become too worked up, you might start seeing “evidence” of his cheating that isn’t even there. Instead, feel him out with a cool head to get the facts you need to make the best decision.





Take a relationship timeout. If you’re not sure what to make of the situation or even relationship as a whole, tell your boyfriend you need some time away from him. Perhaps you could go on a solo trip somewhere for a week or two. This really helps you to see the relationship from a distance, and if it’s worth fighting for.





Talk to someone. Chat to a trusted friend about what’s happening. It really helps to get an objective opinion from someone who knows you well and has your best interests at heart but who isn’t shy to tell you what they really think.





Ask yourself an important question. You might want to ask your boyfriend if he’s cheating on you, but if you’ve got all the evidence you need and it reveals him as a cheating bastard, you might not even feel the need to ask him. He’ll probably just deny it anyway!

Dump him. If you don’t want to stay with a guy who’s cheated on you, or who you just don’t trust even if he’s not cheating, you could just break up with him. If your feeling is strong enough and you know you’re not jumping to conclusions or making rash decisions, why stay?





CALL - +254740637248









PHYSICAL LOCATION - MAJENGO, VIHIGA COUNTY



