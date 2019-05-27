You won’t believe what this customer found in a packet of BROOKSIDE DAIRY MILK-This is serious! (VIDEO)

Monday, May 27, 2019-

Brookside Dairy milk company is on the spot after a customer bought a carton full of fresh milk only to find all the packets filled with water.





The shocked customer took to twitter to share the video prompting a response from the Kenyatta family owned dairy.





In their response, they apologized and promised to investigate the incident.





“ Hi @blakaende2 , we deeply apologize for this experience and we would like to investigate how this happened. Kindly DM us where you bought the carton of Dairy Best, the date of purchase, your location and contact details (i.e your name, phone number & email address) ,” the company said in a tweet. the company said in a tweet.









However, Kenyans have expressed their concerns over the shocking incident given that Brookside is the largest milk processor in the country.





Watch the video below and reactions.

This is poisoning people.....lemon tea all the way now🤮 — Phyllis Mugi (@WarwinuMugi) May 27, 2019

Was wondering why the milk shelves were full even after the long drought then I remembered the story of milk manufacturing on TV sometimes back, old habits die hard — Kyp (@I_Kyp) May 27, 2019



