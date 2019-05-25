You won’t believe the individuals RUTO is considering to be his running mate in 2022 – RAILA ODINGA will beat him in first round!!

Saturday May 25, 2019-

Deputy President William Ruto is said to be burning the midnight oil trying to look for a good running mate who will help him win the 2022 presidential election in round one.





Ruto, who has already declared his intention to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022, is said to be a man on a mission in hunting for a running mate who will help thrash NASA leader, Raila Odinga, who is also said to be eying for the top seat in 2022.





According to Ruto’s insiders and advisors, the DP want to select a running mate from vote rich Mt Kenya region.





Selecting a Mount Kenya running mate would make it easier for Ruto to woo Uhuru’s supporters who always support one of their own.





In Mt Kenya region, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria are possible candidates.





According to Ruto, the three have huge background support and this will help him achieve his political dream of leading the country.





However according to pundits, Waiguru, Wairia and Muturi are agents of status quo since they are patented looters of public money.





Waiguru has a history of stealing millions of National Youth Service (NASA), Wa Iria has looted Muranga county government money and Muturi has a bad history of safeguarding public money.





In a nutshell, the three politicians are as corrupt as hell and it will be a hard sell for Ruto in Mt Kenya region.



