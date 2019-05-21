You are not God and your end is near! Renowned pastor now tells RUTO for taking God’s praises-Says God is angry with the DP and might strike him down

Tuesday May 21, 2019 -Deputy President William Ruto will have to change his tactics and acknowledge God and give Him His Glory or else his end is near.

This was revealed by outspoken Pastor Godfrey Migwi, who wrote an open letter to DP William Ruto asking him to tame the Tanga Tanga team from praising him like a god.

The pastor told off the DP in a long rant on Facebook, where he pointed out that his supporters and allies have crossed the line when it comes to religion.





" ... an advise to you and your die hard supporters please stop them for praising you like God, the types of Aisha Jumwa have gone too far, they must separate politics with blasphemous act ,'' Migwi stated.

He further wondered why church leaders would allow Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa to use a song that Christians sing to worship God to praise the DP.

" You’re not God and I know you know that and everyone knows, why Mr Deputy president did you allow MP Aisha Jumwa to praise you like God when worshipers and church leaders cheered in your presence ," the pastor asked.

The pastor quoted the Bible and even reminded the DP that leaders and Kings in the good book who wanted to be viewed as God had fallen.

He reminded Ruto that God never shares His praises and glory with anyone no matter what .

