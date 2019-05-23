With the way things are going, no party will be willing to accommodate and support DP RUTO in 2022; not even Jubilee-He may be partyless

Thursday May 23, 2019 -Former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has warned Deputy President William Ruto over his continued stay in Jubilee Party, arguing that he may find himself without a party ahead of the 2022 polls.





Speaking during an interview with KTN on Wednesday, Ruto said the DP should have other plans to avoid last minute embarrassment, adding that people like David Murathe might kick him out.





"As things stand, he might find himself without a party. Jubilee has its owners. People like Murathe might kick him out. He must have other plans," Isaac Ruto stated.





Murathe resigned as Jubilee vice chairman early this year. He claimed that DP Ruto cannot succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, adding that he's ready to start a movement with the aim of blocking Ruto's 2022 bid.



