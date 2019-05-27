WILLY PAUL was busy dancing with half naked ladies over the weekend, fame and money has confused him(VIDEOS)

Monday, May 27, 2019-Controversial singer Willy Paul alias Willy Pozze has crossed over from gospel to secular.

He is no longer the God fearing young man  we knew when we released Sitolia with Gloria Muliro that brought him to the music industry.

These days, he is busy grinding on women and releasing songs praising women.

Over the weekend, he was busy grinding on half naked  slay queens in Houston America.

See the videos.






