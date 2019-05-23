WILLIAM RUTO should forget State House for good! ISAAC RUTO now reveals why he may never become President at all

Thursday May 23, 2019 -Deputy President William Ruto should pray for unity within Central Kenya region whether they will vote for him or not in 2022 presidential race; otherwise he can kiss State House goodbye.





This was revealed by former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto during an interview with KTN on Wednesday.





According to Chama Cha Mashinani leader, Mt. Kenya region must support a single candidate for DP Ruto to win Presidency; otherwise he will never become President.





This comes even as Mt. Kenya appears to be divided right in the middle over the support of Ruto in 2022; something that might cost the DP very dearly come 2022.





Earlier this Month, leaders from Mt. Kenya region championed for a Limuru Conference, in which they would discuss unity among themselves.





“We cannot be naive and go to the elections as a divided community. Such a meeting should be held in 2021. For now, let us support the President’s Big Four Agenda,” said Agriculture Minister Mwangi Kiunjuri.



