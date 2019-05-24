Why Kenyans may be forced to register for HUDUMA NAMBA afresh even after enduring the long queues to get the important number for the first time

Friday May 24, 2019- New Government Spokesman Retired Colonel Cyrus Oguna has announced that some Kenyans who have registered for the Huduma Namba might be forced to repeat the process.





Speaking during his second weekly briefing to the public, the newly appointed spokesman stated that after the mass registration deadline, the Government will compare the data with what they already have in their database.





He noted that those who might have provided wrong ID numbers and birth certificate numbers will be forced to re-register.





According to Oguna , they have information that some people might have used fake documents specifically birth certificates and IDs to register.





“Those with genuine documents have nothing to fear, including those who used alternative identification documents but after the consolidation of the data, if some information does not match you will be required to visit the chief’s office to register again,” he stated.



